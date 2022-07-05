×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PSL announces Carling Cup to replace Telkom Knockout

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
05 July 2022 - 11:48
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza did not disclose the amount involved.
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza did not disclose the amount involved.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Tuesday announced a new sponsor for its third cup competition, which will now be called the Carling Knockout Cup.

There has been a space for a new competition since the Telkom Knockout was discontinued after the 2019-20 season. In the past two years the PSL only had the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup as its cup competitions. Traditionally there have been three.

“The prize money [of the new competition] is a substantial amount. The shareholders and club owners have not been told. This time around it is good money in terms of fulfilling our obligations,” PSL chair Irvin Khoza said, without disclosing the amount.

The winners of the old Telkom Knockout pocketed R4m. Mamelodi Sundowns were the last victors, when they beat Maritzburg United 2-1 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in December 2019.

Carling Black Label is the seventh brand to have sponsored this competition, known in many countries as the League Cup. Arcadia Shepherds won the first competition in 1982, then the Datsun Challenge, beating Highlands Park 2-0 in the final.

It has since also been named the JPS Knockout Cup, the Coca-Cola Cup and the Rothmans Cup.

READ MORE

I’m not at peace about Senzo, says Pirates boss Irvin Khoza

Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza says he will never be at peace until the killer or killers of his club’s former captain and goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa president Danny Jordaan calls for use of VAR in the PSL

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan has reiterated the urgency of introducing video assistant referee (VAR) in the country for the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Riveiro, a plumber? No, says Pirates boss Irvin Khoza

Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza has taken exception to those thinking the club did not do a thorough assessment and a proper background check before ...
Sport
2 days ago

PSL chair Irvin Khoza says CEO position should be decided before the league's AGM in November

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza is hoping the future of the league's CEO will have been decided by the time the league holds its AGM in ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Former Chiefs and Sundowns midfielder George Mululeka signs for AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Royal AM confirm Khabo Zondo as Maduka's successor and unveil four new players ... Soccer
  3. PSL chair Irvin Khoza says CEO position should be decided before the league's ... Soccer
  4. Riveiro, a plumber? No, says Pirates boss Irvin Khoza Sport

Most read

  1. I’m not at peace about Senzo, says Pirates boss Irvin Khoza Soccer
  2. ‘The glory days are back’: Chiefs win Engen Knockout Challenge and fans are in ... Soccer
  3. Caf boss Motsepe announces Super League with R1.6bn prize money Soccer
  4. Panyaza Lesufi steps down as president of Swallows FC Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane responds to fan's apology for criticising him at Al Ahly Soccer

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths