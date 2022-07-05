Safa president Danny Jordaan calls for use of VAR in the PSL

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan has reiterated the urgency of introducing video assistant referee (VAR) in the country for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to be in line with top leagues around the world.

VAR, where a trained assistant referee views slow-motion action replays on-screen to help the on-field referee make the appropriate decision, has been used in major leagues around the world for a few years.

VAR was first used at the Fifa World Cup in 2018 in Russia and more major tournaments have followed suit in using this system that has seen its fair share of controversy.

While most of the leagues around the world are using the system, the PSL has lagged behind in introducing it and the Safa president says it is time to implement it.