×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Safa president Danny Jordaan calls for use of VAR in the PSL

05 July 2022 - 10:51
SA Football Association President Danny Jordaan during at a press conference at Sandton Convention Centre on June 25 2022.
SA Football Association President Danny Jordaan during at a press conference at Sandton Convention Centre on June 25 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan has reiterated the urgency of introducing video assistant referee (VAR) in the country for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to be in line with top leagues around the world.

VAR, where a trained assistant referee views slow-motion action replays on-screen to help the on-field referee make the appropriate decision, has been used in major leagues around the world for a few years.

VAR was first used at the Fifa World Cup in 2018 in Russia and more major tournaments have followed suit in using this system that has seen its fair share of controversy.

While most of the leagues around the world are using the system, the PSL has lagged behind in introducing it and the Safa president says it is time to implement it.

Pitso Mosimane responds to fan's apology for criticising him at Al Ahly

"You now have an experienced European coach everybody should support, and I believe he will leave the jersey at a higher place than he got it,” Pitso ...
Sport
4 hours ago

“We have to introduce VAR, we have to as a country,” Jordaan said.

“There are a number of issues and one is the commercialisation of SA football, the second is digitalisation, harmonisation and integration of technology in preparation of our national teams.

“Those are some of the major issues that we have discussed [with PSL chair Irvin Khoza] and we will continue discussing them.”

Some PSL referees who officiate at international tournaments have said that the delay in introducing VAR domestically in SA sometimes works against them as they are not used to the system.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Caf boss Motsepe announces Super League with R1.6bn prize money

Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe has confirmed a new Super League for the continent will kick off in 2023 with huge total ...
Sport
1 day ago

Motsepe: Caf Champions League final going back to two legs

Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe has announced that the Caf Champions League final will be played over two legs again.
Sport
1 day ago

Nyandeni: This is Banyana’s ‘best chance ever’ for Women’s Afcon glory

Banyana Banyana now have a sense of belief after beating Nigeria in last year’s Aisha Buhari Cup final
Sport
1 day ago

OPINION | SA football is doomed, and the dinosaurs trampling it don’t seem to care

One Jurassic specimen who bared his claws was Tankiso Modipa
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I’m not at peace about Senzo, says Pirates boss Irvin Khoza Soccer
  2. ‘The glory days are back’: Chiefs win Engen Knockout Challenge and fans are in ... Soccer
  3. Caf boss Motsepe announces Super League with R1.6bn prize money Soccer
  4. Panyaza Lesufi steps down as president of Swallows FC Soccer
  5. Former Banyana coach Pauw reveals rape and assault by prominent Dutch football ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths