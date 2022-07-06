×

Soccer

‘A gentleman of the game’: Khoza pays tribute to Chiefs, Pirates great Sadike

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
06 July 2022 - 09:11
Jerry Sadike tries to dribble past Harvey of Highlands Park at the Willowmoore Park Stadium on May 15 1978. © Arena Holdings
Jerry Sadike tries to dribble past Harvey of Highlands Park at the Willowmoore Park Stadium on May 15 1978. © Arena Holdings
Image: Aren Holdings

Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza has paid glowing tribute to the club's former star Jerry Sadike, who died aged 70 last week. 

Sadike was reported missing from his home in Orlando, Soweto from Monday last week and was found dead at Edenvale Hospital on Thursday. He had suffered a stroke early this year and was on medication.

Khoza described Sadike, who started his professional career at Pimville United Brothers (Pubs) and joined Kaizer Chiefs in 1973 before moving to Highlands Park and Orlando Pirates, as a gentleman of the game.

"He was such a gentleman. I've never seen a player who was so neat on the field of play before and after the game," Khoza said at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) offices in Parktown, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Highlands' Jerry Sadike heading the ball during their clash against Benoni United at Balfour Park on April 8 1979. © Arena Holdings.
Highlands' Jerry Sadike heading the ball during their clash against Benoni United at Balfour Park on April 8 1979. © Arena Holdings.
Image: © Arena Holdings.

"He wasn't into tackling, couldn't do tackling, but he was clinical with his crosses. Clinical in creating chances for scoring, sharing the ball, you know, he was just unbelievable. 

"He had few clubs he played for. Pubs United, Highlands Park, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Blue Bells.

Circa 1980s. Goal scorers Jerry Sadike, Noel Cousins, Malcom Mann, Frank Mc Grellis and Thomas Hlongwane. © Sowetan
Circa 1980s. Goal scorers Jerry Sadike, Noel Cousins, Malcom Mann, Frank Mc Grellis and Thomas Hlongwane. © Sowetan
Image: Sowetan

"In all these teams he executed his services very well. He was very in terms of his hair cut, his looks, and everything was tidy. Even with his uniform, there was no shirt outside. He was something else and in all the teams he played for he was on form.

"If I'm not mistaken I don't remember him getting injured. But all the time he was effective. He's one of the few who could play without getting injured. He came up as if he was a staff nurse, like nurses using that uniform of theirs. Very neat.

Abel Mkhabela of Benoni United screens the ball from Jerry Sadike of Dion Highlands during their league match at Balfour Park on April 8 1979. © Arena Holdings.
Abel Mkhabela of Benoni United screens the ball from Jerry Sadike of Dion Highlands during their league match at Balfour Park on April 8 1979. © Arena Holdings.
Image: Arena Holdings

"To his family and players whi played with him and those who knew him, we're sharing the grief. The extent of the grief might not be the same, but what a loss to football.

"He made his contribution and we are where we are now because of the shoulders of people like him, who made a contribution to football with not much in expectation. It was him and Webster Lichaba, very interesting characters in terms of their looks as if they're from the same family."

