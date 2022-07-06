Gallants' 31-year-old coach Folz 'can prove SA doubters wrong'

“I think it shouldn’t be about how old he is, but about what he can do as a coach,” Mpote said.

“Folz is a good coach and before he got to Botswana he was assistant coach of the Ugandan national team, so that shows that the boy is good.

“When he was with Township Rollers I saw a lot of improvements in the team. I think people should give him time and he will do well.”

Mpote, in SA with Botswana as they participate in the Cosafa Cup in Durban, admitted the PSL is a far tougher league than Botswana's Premier League, but said he saw Folz being successful.