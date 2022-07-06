Gallants' 31-year-old coach Folz 'can prove SA doubters wrong'
Botswana national team coach Mogomotsi Mpote has backed new Marumo Gallants coach Romain Folz to prove doubters in SA wrong.
Many were taken aback when Gallants sacked Dan Malesela and replaced him with the 31-year-old Folz before the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) season. Malesela had led the Limpopo-based outfit to the Nedbank Cup final and helped them save their top-tier status.
Mpote believes South Africans have been too quick to criticise the appointment of the French-Moroccan coach who was with Botswana’s Township Rollers before his move to the lucrative PSL.
“I think it shouldn’t be about how old he is, but about what he can do as a coach,” Mpote said.
“Folz is a good coach and before he got to Botswana he was assistant coach of the Ugandan national team, so that shows that the boy is good.
“When he was with Township Rollers I saw a lot of improvements in the team. I think people should give him time and he will do well.”
Mpote, in SA with Botswana as they participate in the Cosafa Cup in Durban, admitted the PSL is a far tougher league than Botswana's Premier League, but said he saw Folz being successful.
“The PSL is tough, but they [PSL clubs] have got everything for you to prepare the team to be able to produce the results. As long as he is not under [unnecessary] pressure and always in a good state of mind, I see Folz doing well with Gallants.
“He has brought in one of the trainers [Chyna Mokaila, with him to Gallants] that I respect a lot from Rollers and I also worked with him [Mokaila] at the national team.”
Botswana kicked off their Cosafa Cup campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Seychelles at King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday. Angola beat Comoros in the later group A game.
In Wednesday's group B matches Mauritius meet Eswatini (2pm) and Lesotho face Malawi (4pm), both at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.
