Sundowns make final decision on in-demand striker Peter Shalulile

Speaking at the launch of the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup preseason tournament in Durban on Wednesday, Mngqithi said Sundowns had taken a decision on Shalulile.

“He is not going anywhere,” Mngqithi said as he confirmed Shalulile is in favour of staying put.

The decision made it easy for Downs to fend off offers that come for the Namibian.

“He is definitely happy to be with us at Sundowns. It was not difficult to keep him at the club because Peter loves Sundowns and he wants to be here.”