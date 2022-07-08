Explaining their decision to put Lentjies on special leave, the club notorious for chopping and changing coaches said they are deliberating the head coach vacancy.
“Since the departure of coach Gavin Hunt, the club has not permanently filled the vacancy,” Chippa said in a statement.
“During this period player Kurt Lentjies acted as the interim coach.”
The club said Lentjies has been placed on special leave to allow the selection process to be fair to all interested candidates.
“While pondering the way forward on the head coaching position and holding interviews and allowing the process to take place in the fairest manner, the club has taken a decision to place Kurt Lentjies, who naturally has an interest in the matter, on special leave.
“The club will issue a statement on its decision on the way forward.”
Chippa United places interim coach Kurt Lentjies on ‘special leave’ as they hunt for a new head coach
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Trigger-happy Chippa United have placed their interim coach Kurt Lentjies on special leave while the club conducts interviews for the head coach position.
Lentjies took over the coaching reins on an interim basis in November last year after the club suspended former coach Gavin Hunt and sacked him a month later.
Lentjies, a former player for the Chilli Boys, took over the team when it was placed in position 14 in the DStv Premiership and was in charge of 20 games.
The interim mentor didn’t change anything as the club finished the season in the same position in which he found it.
