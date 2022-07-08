×

Soccer

Drama galore on the fourth day of Cosafa Cup fourth day as Malawi, Mauritius bow out

08 July 2022 - 19:28 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Lesotho's Tumelo Makha celebrates a goal during the 2022 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup match against Mauritius at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on July 8.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The fourth day of the Cosafa Cup taking place in Durban was filled with drama as Gabadinho Mhango’s Malawi were eliminated from the running for the quarterfinals stage.

The Malawian Flames were held to a 1-1 draw by Eswatini at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Friday, but it was the manner in which the match was drawn that left a bitter taste in Malawi coach Marian Marinica’s mouth.

Lesotho and Eswatini are the only teams that are still in the running in Group B.

The Flames scored first in the clash through Khuda Muyaba after 46 minutes and looked set for a victory but Eswatini were awarded a dramatic penalty during referee Hamalila Moonje’s optional time.

The Zambian referee gave a penalty after Eswatini’s Leon Manyisa went down in the opponents' box.

One of Moonja’s assistant referees signalled that it was not a penalty and after some time they agreed that a penalty must be awarded to Eswatini and Sabelo Ndzinisa scored.

That was a big blow for the Flames as they lost their opening match of Group B 2-1 to Lesotho.

With Lesotho beating Mauritius 2-1 in another Group B match played later, it meant Malawi had no mathematical chance of proceeding to the next round.

Tumelo Makha and Jane Thaba-Ntso scored for Lesotho while Jacques Prosper scored Mauritius’ only goal in the tournament so far. The islanders lost their opening match 3-0 to Eswatini.

Both Lesotho and Sihlangu Semnikati are still in the running for the quarterfinal, with the former needing just a draw against the latter on Sunday to proceed.

Lesotho, who stunned Malawi 2-1 in their first match of the competition, are on six points while Eswatini are on four points.

Only a win can see Sihlangu Semnikati sealing a spot in the final eight.

