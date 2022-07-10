Marinica felt the late penalty that was awarded to Eswatini by Zambian referee Hamalila Moonje after Leon Manyisa appeared to have been fouled in Malawi’s box was an incorrect decision.
‘Ref was weak’: Malawi coach Marinica alleges ‘cheating’ at Cosafa Cup
Romanian coach says that's why Africa doesn't have many referees at World Cup
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Malawi coach Mario Marinica has blasted “very weak” referees at the Cosafa Cup tournament and alleged they have an agenda against his side.
The Flames are out of the running for cup glory despite still having one match to play in the group stages.
The competition for Southern African nations is taking place in Durban until July 17.
Malawi suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Lesotho and played to a controversial 1-1 draw against Eswatini on Friday.
Romanian coach Marinica alleged the results his team suffered were not entirely based on Malawi not being good enough, but on poor or questionable match officiating.
'Mhango was mistreated at Pirates,' says Malawi coach Mario Marinica
Drama galore on the fourth day of Cosafa Cup as Malawi, Mauritius bow out
Marinica went as far as saying such officiating is the reason Africa doesn’t have many referees at the Fifa World Cup and called for the Cosafa Cup organisers to take action against match officials and Manyisa.
“That’s the reason you may not have African referees in the World Cup because cheating doesn’t pay,” he said.
“The assistant referee pointed it out as a dive, but the fourth official [was] shouting 'penalty, penalty'. But the assistant referee was there and he was forced by the referee to change his mind.
“That doesn’t happen in football. When you make a decision, you stand by your decision.
‘Absolute rubbish’, says SuperSport’s Stan Matthews on being linked with the PSL CEO job
“Would Cosafa look into punishing this referee? Would they look to punish the player who dived? Because cheating is not part of the game. What’s the point of saying fair play when there’s no fair play?”
Malawi will play Mauritius in their final match of Group B at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Sunday (5pm).
Both nations are out of the running for the next round.
