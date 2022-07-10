×

Soccer

‘Ref was weak’: Malawi coach Marinica alleges ‘cheating’ at Cosafa Cup

Romanian coach says that's why Africa doesn't have many referees at World Cup

10 July 2022 - 10:52 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Malawi coach Mario Marinica has alleged that the referees have had an agenda against his team at the Cosafa Cup.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Malawi coach Mario Marinica has blasted “very weak” referees at the Cosafa Cup tournament and alleged they have an agenda against his side.

The Flames are out of the running for cup glory despite still having one match to play in the group stages.

The competition for Southern African nations is taking place in Durban until July 17.

Malawi suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Lesotho and played to a controversial 1-1 draw against Eswatini on Friday.

Romanian coach Marinica alleged the results his team suffered were not entirely based on Malawi not being good enough, but on poor or questionable match officiating.

Marinica felt the late penalty that was awarded to Eswatini by Zambian referee Hamalila Moonje after Leon Manyisa appeared to have been fouled in Malawi’s box was an incorrect decision.

“We are concerned with the refereeing because the same thing happened in the previous match,” Marinica, who had a short coaching stint with Black Leopards in 2009, said.

“The referees seem to be having their own agenda and the referee [Moonje] was very weak.

“There was no penalty whatsoever — the player dived and that’s the reason I have to apologise to you guys [the media] for not coming early [to the post-match press conference].

“I don’t want to say the same of the cheaters — cheating doesn’t pay. You can pray to God to give you success, but success can’t be achieved by cheating.”

Ben Tsimanohitsy Ibrahim of Madagascar was in the referee in charge of Malawi’s match against Lesotho.

Marinica went as far as saying such officiating is the reason Africa doesn’t have many referees at the Fifa World Cup and called for the Cosafa Cup organisers to take action against match officials and Manyisa.

“That’s the reason you may not have African referees in the World Cup because cheating doesn’t pay,” he said.

“The assistant referee pointed it out as a dive, but the fourth official [was] shouting 'penalty, penalty'. But the assistant referee was there and he was forced by the referee to change his mind.

“That doesn’t happen in football. When you make a decision, you stand by your decision.

“Would Cosafa look into punishing this referee? Would they look to punish the player who dived? Because cheating is not part of the game. What’s the point of saying fair play when there’s no fair play?”

Malawi will play Mauritius in their final match of Group B at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Sunday (5pm).

Both nations are out of the running for the next round.

