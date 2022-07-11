×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ex-Orlando Pirates star Daine Klate is Chippa United’s new coach

11 July 2022 - 14:23 By Alvin Reeves
Daine Klate has been appointed head coach of Chippa United.
Daine Klate has been appointed head coach of Chippa United.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Chippa United have appointed Gqeberha-born Daine Klate as their new coach for the coming season.

The club announced the posting on their social media account on Monday afternoon, quashing rumours that either Dan Malesela or Ernst Middendorp would take over the reins.

Former Bafana Bafana star Klate will fill the post vacated by Gavin Hunt, who parted ways with the Chilli Boys last year.

Former Chippa midfielder Kurt Lentjies stepped into the role when Hunt departed and took charge of 20 games. He was placed on special leave by Chippa last week while the club recruited Klate.

The Eastern Cape club said: “Chippa United is pleased to announce the appointment of Daine Klate as the head coach for the 2022-2023 season. Daine, a native of Ggebhera, is one of the most decorated players in SA football, having won many titles in the domestic league.

“Having acquired his Fifa B licence coaching credentials and now awaiting completion of his A licence, Daine has served as our DStv Diski Challenge [reserve team] coach over the course of two seasons and has performed extraordinarily well, finishing fourth in the 2021-2022 league.”

The 37-year-old former left winger played for, and won numerous trophies with, clubs including SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and Chippa in a senior playing career spanning 15 years, from 2004 to 2019.

Klate will be assisted by Bruce July and Siya Gwambi. 

READ MORE

Chippa United places interim coach Kurt Lentjies on ‘special leave’ as they hunt for a new head coach

Trigger-happy Chippa United have placed their interim coach Kurt Leintjies on special leave while the club conducts interviews for the head coach ...
Sport
3 days ago

SuperSport United appoint Gavin Hunt as coach and deny the club was 'ever on sale'

SuperSport United have appointed Gavin Hunt as their new coach for the 2022-2023 season, replacing Kaitano Tembo who was sacked by the club towards ...
Sport
4 days ago

Former Pirates captain ‘Tyson’ reunites with Hunt at SuperSport

SuperSport United have signed former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, the Pretoria club announced on Monday.
Sport
1 hour ago

Former Bafana star Modise to manage talent as he launches new business venture

Former Bafana Bafana star player Teko “The General” Modise has launched a new talent management agency aimed at helping sports and other talented ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I was a cashier, a gate controller’: PSL chair Khoza on who can succeed him Soccer
  2. Drama galore on the fourth day of Cosafa Cup as Malawi, Mauritius bow out Soccer
  3. Sundowns make final decision on in-demand striker Peter Shalulile Soccer
  4. Former Bafana star Modise to manage talent as he launches new business venture Soccer
  5. 'Mhango was mistreated at Pirates,' says Malawi coach Mario Marinica Soccer

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners