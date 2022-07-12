×

Soccer

Zambia and Namibia through to Cosafa Cup semifinals

12 July 2022 - 19:53 By Sithembiso Dindi King Zwelithini Stadium
Zambian players Ricky Banda and Enock Sakala celebrate their win against Botswana in their Cosafa Cup quarterfinal at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on July 12 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Zambia and Namibia are through to the Cosafa Cup semifinals after they knocked out Botswana and Madagascar respectively in their quarterfinal matches at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

Zambia, Namibia and Madagascar all joined the Cosafa Cup in the quarterfinals while Botswana fought hard through the group stages to the last eight.

Stubborn Botswana held the fresher-looking Chipolopolo to a 1-1 draw in normal time before going down 5-4 in the penalty shoot-out.

The Zambians had taken the lead in open play after Tebogo Kopelang scored an own goal while Benson Mangolo equalised for the Zebras.

Zambia were the dominant force for most of the first half against a Botswana who had already played three games to get to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The high-pressure game by the Zambians saw Botswana’s Kopelang putting the ball into his own net after just 10 minutes. But the Zebras fought back with renewed spirit and energy in the second half and took the game to Chipolopolo.

Botswana were finally rewarded when Mangolo scored seven minutes into the second half.

The right-back received a pass from Baokeditswe Talane inside the box and unleashed a powerful shot and Zambian goalkeeper Cyril Chibwe stood no chance.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw and had to be decided through a shoot-out.

All the Zambians kickers — Ricky Banda, Kelvin Kapumbu, Luka Chamanga, Saddam Phiri and Dominic Chanda — were spot on with their kicks.

For Botswana Thato Kebue, Talane, Godfrey Tauyatswala and Lebogang Ditsele netted their penalties while Mangolo, who scored during open play, missed his spot-kick.

Earlier Namibia claimed an easy 2-0 victory over Madagascar to become the first side to book their spot in the semifinals.

Despite the Brave Warriors of Namibia being in control of the clash, the two sides went to the halftime break locked at 0-0 after the Namibians wasted at least three glorious scoring opportunities.

The first goal came after 52 minutes when Absalom Iimbondi scored from the penalty spot.

The Brave Warriors sealed their place in the final four when Wendell Rudath scored on 66 minutes against a Madagascar side that didn’t look like they could stage any comeback.

Madagascar were dealt a further blow when Rojo Andriamanjato was sent off with 19 minutes to play.

Madagascar and Botswana will now get another chance to redeem themselves in the Cosafa Cup Plate semifinals.

