Injured Thembi Kgatlana reminds Banyana of their big journey

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says after the big blow of losing star player Thembi Kgatlana, they have spoken to the rest of the squad about their important role as SA try to win the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Kgatlana was injured in SA’s last group match against Botswana, limping off in the early stages of the second half in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday. An MRI scan revealed an Achilles tendon rupture that will see Kgatlana out of the game for six months. The former Atletico Madrid star had to take a flight home.

Banyana, who won all their three group matches against Nigeria, Burundi and Botswana, will face Tunisia in the quarterfinals at Rabat’s Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan on Thursday (10pm SA time).

SA’s immediate goal is to reach the semifinals, which will give them automatic qualification for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Two other teams go into inter-confederation playoffs.