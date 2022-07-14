Ellis confident depleted Banyana have enough in the tank to beat Tunisia

“Our first aim is to qualify for the World Cup and players know why we're here,” said Ellis, who qualified Banyana for their first World Cup in France in 2019.

“We selected the squad for every eventuality. We didn't expect this [Covid-19 cases and the Kgatlana injury] and now the versatility is going to come through.

“We've trained very well and we're looking forward to the game. We know it's going to be a difficult one like any knockout stage game is. We've got a plan in place and we've got players to execute that plan.

“It's important that we bring our 'A' game because we've seen what a good side Tunisia is. We've seen the quality that they have and we've always said that we'll never underestimate any team because you underestimate teams at your peril.”

Tunisia made it through to the last eight as one of the two best third-placed finishers from the three groups. They only won one game in Group B, 4-1 against Togo, and lost to Zambia (1-0) and Cameroon (2-0).