Rulani Mokwena: Enfant terrible Sipho Mbule can flourish at Sundowns

“He creates on average almost two chances per game, he has almost two shots on average per 90 minutes — these are qualities we felt we needed, in particular on the African continent.

“It was not an easy deal to conclude, it was extremely complicated but a lot of credit must go to the management for pulling it off because of its complexity. We are just happy he chose to come to us.

“Hopefully we can try to channel his career back on track and try to make him a better footballer — moreover, make him a better human being. We have already been putting plans in place that we have for him within the tactical and technical context of how we see him being integrated into the team.

“We are clear and we understand that from his perspective and our perspective there is a lot to be done to see him fully fit so he can see his full potential on the pitch.

“We are prepared and he is prepared and we will give him all the support he needs to be able to make this move work. We are quietly confident that this it is the right move.

“When we looked at the average age in the midfield we did feel that there was a need for one or two [younger] additions in that position.”