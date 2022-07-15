×

Soccer

Bafana to face Botswana in Plate final as Zambia set up date with Namibia

15 July 2022 - 21:35 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kelvin Kampamba of Zambia celebrates a goal during the 2022 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup semifinal against Senegal at Moses Mabhida Stadium on July 15..
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana are set to play Botswana in the Cosafa Cup Plate final while Zambia defeated Senegal 4-3 to book a spot in the main tournament final against Namibia.

The finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday at two different venues in Durban.

Bafana, who saw off Madagascar 2-1 in the Plate semifinal on Friday, will take on the Zebras at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium at 10am.

Keletso Sifama and Chumani Butsaka scored for coach Helman Mkhalele's makeshift squad, while Solomampionona Razafindranaivo netted the consolation goal for Madagascar on Friday.

Botswana booked their spot in the Plate final by beating Eswatini 2-0 through goals by Bame Morwalela and Resaobaka Thatanyane.

In the main final scheduled for Moses Mabhida Stadium, Zambia will take on Namibia, who won 1-0 against Mozambique, at 7pm.

A brace from Kelvin Kampamba and a goal each from Spencer Sautu and Ricky Banda were scored for the Zambians in the seven-goal thriller.

Senegalese goals were scored by Lamine Camara, Moussa Ndiyaye and Paul Bassène.

The goal that separated Namibia and Mozambique was scored by Bethuel Muzeu.

Mozambique and Senegal will be seen in action in the third/fourth placed playoff match at Moses Mabhida Stadium (3.30pm).

MORE:

