×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Banyana heroines slay Tunisia to reach Wafcon semis and 2023 World Cup

15 July 2022 - 00:09 By Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana midfielder Nomvula Kgoale is challenged by Imen Trodi of Tunisia in their 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, Morocco on July 14 2022.
Banyana Banyana midfielder Nomvula Kgoale is challenged by Imen Trodi of Tunisia in their 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, Morocco on July 14 2022.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

SA football’s Banyana Banyana heroines qualified for their second Fifa Women’s World Cup and kept their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) dream alive with Thursday night’s 1-0 quarterfinal win against Tunisia.

Again, the SA women should have won by more than excellent striker Jermaine Seoposenwe’s 14th-minute winner, poor finishing again the blemish for the otherwise in-form women’s national team at Stade Prince Moulay EL Hassan in Rabat, Morocco.

Banyana, unlike a flat performance in their 1-0 win against Botswana that made it three wins from three for SA in Group C on Sunday, controlled the quarterfinal. SA, though, will be aware that they still have a gear or two to go up if they are to lift a trophy in Morocco.

It was not a performance to match the fluency of SA’s stirring 2-1 opening win of the tournament against 11-time champions Nigeria, but Banyana went about their job with a similar calm professionalism.

They put aside fears that the injury to key striker Thembi Kgatlana and an outbreak of Covid-19 among some players — the exact number of whom the SA Football Association has kept secret for unfathomable reasons — could derail their hopes in the quarters.

Banyana, seeking a first Wafcon win after being runners-up five times, meet Zambia, quarterfinal winners over Senegal on penalties, in Monday’s semifinal in Casablanca.

Nigeria, who beat Cameroon 1-0 in Thursday's earlier quarter, face Morocco in Monday's other semifinal. 

By reaching the last four the South Africans completed their not-so-small first objective of including themselves among the 32 teams who will compete in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August next year.

Seoposenwe had been among those who limped off injured against Botswana. Her presence, and rampant performance in attack, were crucial to SA’s win against Tunisia.

Coaches need cool heads for Banyana to win Wafcon: Joseph Mkhonza

Former coach believes the SA team may regret putting out its strongest team against Botswana
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana controlled possession and stroked the ball around with authority, making Tunisia chase shadows, in the opening half. The only blemish was they could have produced more chances given their level of dominance.

Tunisia were technically far below SA on the ball. The north Africans were physical, though Banyana were able to expose some co-ordination issues in their central defence, especially early on.

SA piled on the pressure from the 10th to 14th minutes, resulting in their opener.

Seoposenwe danced through the middle but could not get the power on her shot to beat goalkeeper Soulayma Jebrani. Moments later midfielder Nomvula Kgoale drove high.

Then Seoposenwe received a cross, via a miscued Tunisian clearance, brought the ball down perfectly and ran through the middle again, this time making no mistake slotting low past Jebrani.

Ten minutes back from the break the irrepressible Seoposenwe beat offside on the right and dragged the ball back for Noxolo Cesane, who could not find an exposed goal from 15 metres.

With 10 minutes left Seoposenwe’s cross was perfectly placed to pick out substitute Melinda Kgadiete in space in the middle of the box to chest down and volley over.

READ MORE

Ellis confident depleted Banyana have enough in the tank to beat Tunisia

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is confident her team, despite players affected by Covid-19 and losing star striker Thembi Kgatlana to injury, ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Injured Thembi Kgatlana reminds Banyana of their big journey

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says after the big blow of losing star player Thembi Kgatlana, they have spoken to the rest of the squad about ...
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana rocked by Covid-19 outbreak ahead of quarterfinal against Tunisia

Banyana Banyana have been rocked by a number Covid-19 cases ahead of their crucial Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarterfinal against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Wafcon hopefuls Banyana Banyana dealt huge injury blow

Banyana Banyana have suffered a huge blow at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) as crucial attacking player Thembi Kgatlana has been ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs have to spend R100m to compete with Sundowns: experts Sport
  2. SuperSport boss Hunt: ‘You won’t find the smell of the dressing room in a ... Soccer
  3. Banyana rocked by Covid-19 outbreak ahead of quarterfinal against Tunisia Soccer
  4. CSA explains Proteas pulling out of ODI series against Australia Cricket
  5. Boks dressed to the nines: Hendrikse’s rise in pecking order a boost for world ... Sport

Latest Videos

Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...
Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...