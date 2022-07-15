‘Kaizer Chiefs have done good business,’ says Teko Modise

Former Bafana Bafana star Teko “The General” Modise says Kaizer Chiefs have done well in the transfer market as the Soweto giants look to reclaim their glory days.

Chiefs have made sweeping changes from the technical team to the players, with a number of big-name stars being shown the exit door while club legend Arthur Zwane has ascended from caretaker to full-time head coach.

Modise said while a squad overhaul doesn't always go down well with fans as their favourite players are sometimes not spared, it’s what Amakhosi needed.

Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Mduduzi Shabalala, Zitha Kwinika, George Matlou, Dillon Solomons, Ashley du Preez, Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe are some of the new faces at Chiefs. Some of the signings have raised eyebrows, with the Amakhosi faithful questioning if they are high-profile enough to reverse the team's painful seven seasons without a trophy.

Modise likes the youthful, energetic look of Chiefs' signings.

“I think the biggest conversation around the transfer market is Kaizer Chiefs — I think they have done good business,” Modise told TimesLIVE.