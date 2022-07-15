This victory is for everyone back home, says elated Ellis as Banyana qualify for the World Cup

“We've received so many messages wishing us well on social media and on our own personal WhatsApp and phone calls, and so this is for everyone back home because of the support we've been getting.”

Ellis said their poor finishing worries her but she believes her charges will improve after securing their World Cup place.

“We'll keep working. That's all we can do. We'll keep working and it (scoring) also comes with a lot of confidence,” she said.

“If one goals goes in for Noxolo (Cesane) I think she was going to have a hat-trick. You could see the confidence going down and we were just trying to keep her going. All we can do is keep working on our finishing and I hope it comes in the next game.”

Ellis said she felt for the young players in her team and could tell that the nerves got the better of them as the game went on against a Tunisian side which nearly sneaked in an equaliser in the second half.

“For many of the players in this group, they've never been to the World Cup. So the pressure of that counted against them in the end,” she said.

“But they showed true character and grit. Losing a player like Thembi (Kgatlana, through injury) at the time (last group match against Botswana), they were a bit sad. But they said let's do it for her then.

“I think it was important that we took hold of this opportunity. Going the other route (qualifying through intercontinental play-offs) is not what you want to do because you almost have no chance to be honest.

“For us, doing it like this takes the pressure off completely and we'll celebrate tonight (Thursday). It's a celebration and then we'll work on getting better.”