Soccer

'I have nothing to say,' says reportedly suspended Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi

16 July 2022 - 15:12 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
News reports have suggested that Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has been suspended by the KwaZulu-Natal club.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has refused to comment about his reported suspension by the KwaZulu-Natal based club.

News reports this week suggested he had been suspended.

However, both the club and Mnisi are yet to to confirm or deny the reports.

When contacted by TimesLIVE, Mnisi sounded in good spirits but insisted he won’t comment and said the club is better placed to provide clarity on the matter.

“I’ve got no comment. Phone the club and get them to comment, I’ve not spoken to any media and I don’t intend to do so,” Mnisi said.

I really want to win it: AmaZulu's Veli Mothwa on goalkeeper of the season award

After missing out on the accolade in the past two campaigns, the player is looking to push himself harder.
Sport
1 day ago

According to a media report, Mnisi rubbed up the club’s hierarchy led by Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize the wrong way.

Apparently MaMkhize has been unhappy with a lot of things that have been done without her approval in her own club.

This is said to include the departure of coach John Maduka, who asked to be released and the CEO approved his request while MaMkhize was apparently abroad.

The transfer of red-hot striker Victor Letsoalo to Sekhukhune United has also angered MaMkhize.

Attempts to get a comment from MaMkhize and Royal’s general manager Richard Makhoba were unsuccessful.

MaMkhize didn’t answer her phone while Makhoba’s phone was off.

