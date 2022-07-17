Mkhalele’s young Bafana edge Botswana to win Cosafa plate final

The youthful Bafana Bafana competing at the Cosafa Cup defeated 10-man Botswana 2-1 to win the Plate final at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Sunday morning.

Antonio van Wyk (34th minute) and Selaelo Rasebotja (80th) scored for SA while Thato Kebue (93rd) scored at the death for Botswana.

SA found themselves competing in the Plate after they were knocked out by Mozambique in the quarterfinals of the main Cosafa Cup and went on to defeat lowly-rated Madagascar in the Plate semifinal on Friday.

After saying he wasn’t going to implement squad rotation going into the Plate decider, Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele — in charge as head coach Hugo Broos sat out the Cosafa — made eight changes to the team that defeated Madagascar 2-1.

Players coming in included goalkeeper Olwethu Mzimela, Van Wyk, Khulekani Shezi, Macbeth Mahlangu, Sydney Malivha, Sbonelo Cele, Dan Ndhlovu and Katlego Mashigo, who is the only overseas-based player in the squad.

Mashigo (21) plays his club football in Northern Ireland for Portadown, a club that also has SA goalkeeper Jethren Barr on its books.

The midfielder spent most of his young career playing in Ireland and England before his switch to Portadown early this year.