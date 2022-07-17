×

Soccer

Zambia beat Malawi in extra time to be crowned Cosafa Cup champions

17 July 2022 - 22:02 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Saddam Phiri of Zambia challenges Marcela Papama of Namibia in the 2022 Cosafa Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on July 17.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Zambia have been crowned the 2022 Cosafa Cup champions after they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Namibia after extra time at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday night.

Albert Kangwanda came off the bench to give their sixth Cosafa Cup title when he found the back of the net after 112 minutes of play.

Kangwanda launched a missile shot towards the Namibian goal and hit the woodwork and the ball rebounded off Edward Maova and went in.

The first half had no goals and neither team was able to take total control of the game at the iconic 2010 Fifa World Cup venue.

Chipolopolo tried to up the tempo in search of a goal in the second half, but their attempts weren’t successful as the game was forced to extra time.

Zambia have joined Zimbabwe, who were not part of the tournament this year, as the most decorated sides in the competition as they have won it six times.

SA have won it five times and they missed a chance to make it six, and defend their 2021 trophy, when they lost to Mozambique in the quarterfinals. 

Earlier in the day at Moses Mabhida Senegal won the battle for third place by beating Mozambique in the third/fourth playoffs.

The two sides had played to a 1-1 draw before heading to a penalty shoot-out.

All the goals were scored in the second half with the invited guests, Senegal, opening the scoring through a Jean Diouf penalty on 78 minutes.

Mozambique’s goal was scored by Pachoio Lau Há King in referee’s optional time, forcing the game to penalties where Senegal claimed a 4-2 victory.

Early on the day at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium the youthful Bafana Bafana — an effective SA U-23 combination — defeated 10-man Botswana 2-1 to win the Plate final. The Plate trophy is contested by the teams that knocked out in the quarterfinals.

