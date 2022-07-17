Zambia beat Malawi in extra time to be crowned Cosafa Cup champions

Zambia have been crowned the 2022 Cosafa Cup champions after they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Namibia after extra time at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday night.

Albert Kangwanda came off the bench to give their sixth Cosafa Cup title when he found the back of the net after 112 minutes of play.

Kangwanda launched a missile shot towards the Namibian goal and hit the woodwork and the ball rebounded off Edward Maova and went in.

The first half had no goals and neither team was able to take total control of the game at the iconic 2010 Fifa World Cup venue.

Chipolopolo tried to up the tempo in search of a goal in the second half, but their attempts weren’t successful as the game was forced to extra time.

Zambia have joined Zimbabwe, who were not part of the tournament this year, as the most decorated sides in the competition as they have won it six times.

SA have won it five times and they missed a chance to make it six, and defend their 2021 trophy, when they lost to Mozambique in the quarterfinals.