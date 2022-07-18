Buoyant Banyana back to full strength for Wafcon semi against Zambia

You could sense the optimism at Banyana Banyana's final training session at the El Bachir mini-stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday afternoon ahead of Monday's Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal against Zambia.

Banyana had many reasons to be positive and confident. One factor that has lifted up their spirits is that they boast an almost full-strength squad for the crunch tie against neighbours Zambia at Casablanca’s Stade Mohammad V (7pm SA time).

An unspecified number of players had tested positive for Covid-19 and had to sit out last Thursday's 1-0 quarterfinal win over Tunisia, which was a blow to the team that came along with star attacker Thembi Kgatlana being ruled out of the Wafcon by injury.

There are no positive Covid-19 cases in the SA camp this time around.

This was confirmed by the team's media officer Sinethemba Mbatha, who added that only Sibulele Holweni was being monitored by the doctors after sustaining a knee injury that forced her off against Tunisia.