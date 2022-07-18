One step left to glory: Banyana edge Zambia to reach Wafcon final

Video assistant referee (VAR) came to Banyana Banyana’s rescue, awarding them a late penalty to beat Zambia 1-0 in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinals at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco on Monday night.

Linda Motlhalo converted the penalty deep in added time awarded by Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe as perennial bridesmaids Banyana reached their sixth Wafcon final, where they will aim to go one better than their five previous runners-up finishes.

Jermaine Seoposenwe was the player brought down but Abebe didn't award the spot-kick before she was aided by VAR to do so.

Banyana will meet either Nigeria or hosts Morocco — who were to compete in Monday night’s late semifinal (10pm SA time) — in the final at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Saturday.

Having made the right-back slot her own, Lebogang Ramalepe surprisingly didn't make the XI as she settled for a berth on the bench. Second-choice right-back Bongeka Gamede was preferred.