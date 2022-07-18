Royal coach Zondo: ‘Not much has changed’ in 13-year absence from PSL

New Royal AM coach Khabo Zondo is surprised people have made an issue of his appointment given he hasn’t coached in the DStv Premiership for 13 years, and says not much has changed in SA football during his absence.

Zondo, 60, made an unanticipated return to local top-flight football when he was unveiled by the KwaZulu-Natal side at the beginning of the month.

The mentor replaced John Maduka, who ditched Royal for Maritzburg United on the back of a successful season that saw the Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize-owned side finish third in the DStv Premiership.

Zondo’s appointment sent shock waves across the football fraternity, not because he isn’t a good coach but because his last stint in charge of a Premiership team was back in the 2008/09 season in the brief existence of Eastern Cape side Bay United.

In 2015 he also had a stint at Royal Eagles, which was owned by Mkhize and her ex-husband Sbu Mpisane, when they were still in the National First Division, now called the Motsepe Foundation Championship.