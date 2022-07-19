×

Soccer

Banyana to meet hosts Morocco in Women’s Afcon final

19 July 2022 - 08:43 By Marc Strydom
Salma Amani and captain Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco celebrate with goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi after winning their 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Nigeria on penalties at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco on July 18 2022.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana will meet Morocco in Saturday's Women's Africa Cup of Nations final after the hosts beat tournament favourites Nigeria on penalties in Monday night's late semifinal at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Earlier SA had negotiated past Zambia 1-0 in their edgy semifinal at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Normal time in the second time ended 1-1. An own goal from Yasmin Mrabet put 11-time champions Nigeria ahead in the 62nd minute. Sanaa Mssoudy equalised just four minutes later.

Morocco won the shoot-out 5-4.

Saturday's final is at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah at 11pm SA time.

