Banyana to meet hosts Morocco in Women’s Afcon final

Banyana Banyana will meet Morocco in Saturday's Women's Africa Cup of Nations final after the hosts beat tournament favourites Nigeria on penalties in Monday night's late semifinal at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Earlier SA had negotiated past Zambia 1-0 in their edgy semifinal at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Normal time in the second time ended 1-1. An own goal from Yasmin Mrabet put 11-time champions Nigeria ahead in the 62nd minute. Sanaa Mssoudy equalised just four minutes later.

Morocco won the shoot-out 5-4.

Saturday's final is at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah at 11pm SA time.