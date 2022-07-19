×

Soccer

'Bunch of winners! Bring it home': SA celebrates Banyana Wafcon semifinal victory

19 July 2022 - 07:10
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Banyana Banyana beat Zambia in their Wafcon semifinal clash on Monday.
Banyana Banyana beat Zambia in their Wafcon semifinal clash on Monday.
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images

SA football fans are predicting glory for Banyana Banyana after their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal win over Zambia on Monday evening.

The female national football side will face hosts Morocco in the final at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Saturday. It will be Banyana's sixth Wafcon final, where they hope to finally emerge as victors after their five previous runners-up finishes.

Banyana had to work hard to beat a lively and resolute Zambian side, and were helped with a penalty just minutes before the final whistle.

Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe pointed to the spot after video assistant referee (VAR) found Jermaine Seoposenwe had been brought down in the box. The call was controversial but Linda Motlhalo shook it off to convert the penalty.

It would have given Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and her side a sigh of relief after they looked second best for large periods of the game. 

Zambia looked the more lethal in the first half, despite Banyana's superior possession. SA came out stronger in the second half and pressed their opponents more but seemed to lack that killer edge that saw them the early tournament favourites.

There will be things to improve upon ahead of the final but fans were just excited that Banyana had made it to the final, and flooded social media with reaction.

While some were just grateful to have overcome the semifinal hurdle, others predicted our ladies would finally lift the trophy.

