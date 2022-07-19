SA football fans are predicting glory for Banyana Banyana after their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal win over Zambia on Monday evening.
The female national football side will face hosts Morocco in the final at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Saturday. It will be Banyana's sixth Wafcon final, where they hope to finally emerge as victors after their five previous runners-up finishes.
Banyana had to work hard to beat a lively and resolute Zambian side, and were helped with a penalty just minutes before the final whistle.
Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe pointed to the spot after video assistant referee (VAR) found Jermaine Seoposenwe had been brought down in the box. The call was controversial but Linda Motlhalo shook it off to convert the penalty.
It would have given Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and her side a sigh of relief after they looked second best for large periods of the game.
Zambia looked the more lethal in the first half, despite Banyana's superior possession. SA came out stronger in the second half and pressed their opponents more but seemed to lack that killer edge that saw them the early tournament favourites.
There will be things to improve upon ahead of the final but fans were just excited that Banyana had made it to the final, and flooded social media with reaction.
While some were just grateful to have overcome the semifinal hurdle, others predicted our ladies would finally lift the trophy.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'Bunch of winners! Bring it home': SA celebrates Banyana Wafcon semifinal victory
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
SA football fans are predicting glory for Banyana Banyana after their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal win over Zambia on Monday evening.
The female national football side will face hosts Morocco in the final at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Saturday. It will be Banyana's sixth Wafcon final, where they hope to finally emerge as victors after their five previous runners-up finishes.
Banyana had to work hard to beat a lively and resolute Zambian side, and were helped with a penalty just minutes before the final whistle.
Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe pointed to the spot after video assistant referee (VAR) found Jermaine Seoposenwe had been brought down in the box. The call was controversial but Linda Motlhalo shook it off to convert the penalty.
It would have given Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and her side a sigh of relief after they looked second best for large periods of the game.
Zambia looked the more lethal in the first half, despite Banyana's superior possession. SA came out stronger in the second half and pressed their opponents more but seemed to lack that killer edge that saw them the early tournament favourites.
There will be things to improve upon ahead of the final but fans were just excited that Banyana had made it to the final, and flooded social media with reaction.
While some were just grateful to have overcome the semifinal hurdle, others predicted our ladies would finally lift the trophy.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
One step left to glory: Banyana edge Zambia to reach Wafcon final
Banyana ace Seoposenwe will take a place in Wafcon final over Golden Boot
This victory is for everyone back home, says elated Ellis as Banyana qualify for the World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos