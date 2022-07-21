Banyana coach Ellis joins Mané and Cissé as winners at Caf Awards

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis flew SA’s flag at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Awards in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday night.

On a night where Senegal star Sadio Mané scooped Men’s Player of the year, Ellis received her third African Coach of the Year award. She beat strong competition from Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies’ Jerry Tshabalala.

Ellis’ previous wins of the prestigious award came in 2018 and 2019. Her win brought much-needed pride in a disappointing night for SA football.

With no Banyana Banyana player making the final three for the Women’s Player of the Year award, Andile Dlamini and Bambanani Mbane also lost the Inter-club Player of the Year award. Ghana’s teenager Evelyn Badu of Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies pipped the two Banyana and Sundowns players for the prize.