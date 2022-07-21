As expected, Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has joined Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport United in what is believed to be one of the biggest transfer deals of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.
SuperSport confirmed the worst-kept secret on Thursday afternoon — they have agreed terms with Sundowns for the permanent transfer of Williams with immediate effect, for an undisclosed fee.
Sundowns confirmed the signing on Twitter.
It is the end of an era as for the 30-year-old, as he leaves SuperSport after 18 successful years. He joined Matsatsantsa aged 12, after being scouted in a youth tournament in 2004, and served the senior team with distinction in 11 seasons since his promotion in January 2011.
In his parting shot, Williams thanked everyone at the club, where he won seven trophies and played more than 350 games.
It’s official: Ronwen Williams joins Sundowns in PSL mega-deal
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images
As expected, Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has joined Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport United in what is believed to be one of the biggest transfer deals of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.
SuperSport confirmed the worst-kept secret on Thursday afternoon — they have agreed terms with Sundowns for the permanent transfer of Williams with immediate effect, for an undisclosed fee.
Sundowns confirmed the signing on Twitter.
It is the end of an era as for the 30-year-old, as he leaves SuperSport after 18 successful years. He joined Matsatsantsa aged 12, after being scouted in a youth tournament in 2004, and served the senior team with distinction in 11 seasons since his promotion in January 2011.
In his parting shot, Williams thanked everyone at the club, where he won seven trophies and played more than 350 games.
“First and foremost I would like to thank the chairman, Mr Khulu Sibiya, for allowing me to be part of such a wonderful club for so many years and for taking good care of me.
“To the club’s CEO, Mr Stanley Matthews, I will forever be indebted to you and for each and every promise you made to me you have successfully fulfilled. I will forever be grateful to you and the board.
“To each coach and staff member at the academy, I would not be where I am today without you guys. Thank you so much for playing a major role in my career.
“To my entire SuperSport United family, I can’t thank you guys enough. Ronwen Williams is forever United," said the player.
Matthews hailed Williams as a servant of SuperSport.
“Ronwen is a beloved son and legend of the club who has entrenched his place in the history books as the longest-serving and most-capped player in the club’s history.
“It’s rare to find loyalty in football any more, which makes our 18 years with Ronwen truly remarkable. We are very proud that we could produce a player from the tender age of 12 and enable him to reach his childhood dreams by playing for and captaining his club and country.
“Ronwen leaves us with trophies in the cabinet and very special memories, and we wish him every success in life and for his future career at Mamelodi Sundowns.”
Not even a teen yet, Williams left home in Gqeberha to join SuperSport's academy, where he worked his way through the ranks and into the first team.
He made his senior debut in a Caf Champions League match against Matlama of Lesotho, and made his PSL debut four months later against Free State Stars.
Williams' trophy wins include three Nedbank Cups, two MTN 8s and one Telkom Knockout.
His personal accolades include PSL Young Player of the Year in 2011-2012 and 2012-2013, the MTN8 Last Man Standing award in 2017-2018 and PSL Goalkeeper of the Year in the 2018-2019 and 2019-20 seasons.
The keeper has nearly 30 Bafana Bafana caps and was appointed captain by coach Huge Broos in August 2021.
READ MORE
Hunt gives Williams blessing as Bafana captain joins Sundowns
Kaizer Jr, Thlopie, Andile ... now meet Sandiso, 24, a Chippa off the old block
Orlando Pirates launch 2022-2023 jersey that costs whopping R1,099
Happy Jele close to signing for Royal AM after shock Pirates exit: source
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos