×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kaizer Jr, Thlopie, Andile ... now meet Sandiso, 24, a Chippa off the old block

Owner Siviwe Mpengesi’s son follows PSL trend joining the family business

21 July 2022 - 12:34
Sandiso Mpengesi, son of club owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi, is general manager of Chippa United.
Sandiso Mpengesi, son of club owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi, is general manager of Chippa United.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

There is a new sheriff in the Chippa United boardroom and he wants to take the club’s brand to another level.

The 24-year-old Sandiso Mpengesi, the son of club owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi, has been cutting his teeth in football management since he was appointed general manager at the beginning of the year.

Mpengesi said the past few months have been eye-opening, working closely with his father but he wants to be his own man as he continues his mission to improve the running of the club.

“I have always been there but behind the scenes,” Sandiso said during an event on Wednesday where his Siviwe unveiled 16 new players and handed over a house to a family in Deberha, Engcobo in the Eastern Cape with premier Oscar Mabuyane as part of Mandela Day.

“The challenges my father has faced at the club are the same challenges I have faced but behind the scenes. The difference now is that my face has been unveiled and people know who I am.”

Sandiso follows a trend among PSL club owners grooming their sons in senior roles. At Mamelodi Sundowns Tlhopie Motsepe is president while owner Patrice has become Confederation of African Football president. At Kaizer Chiefs chair Kaizer Motaung has appointed Kaizer Motaung Jr as sporting director. 

Sandiso said the past few months at the helm at Chippa have been about learning and supporting his father in the mission to turn the fortunes of the club around.

“I think a lot of people are starting to say there is this new kid on the block who is starting to make his name, but honestly I can’t say it has been amazing or not.

“I am just here to support my father in this particular project and not necessarily here to make a name for myself, but one day I want to sit back say I was part of the club’s transformation.

Orlando Pirates launch 2022-2023 jersey that costs whopping R1,099

Orlando Pirates have launched their slick new jersey for the 2022-23 season, though the price of R1099 has already set some tongues wagging.
Sport
4 hours ago

“He [Siviwe] believes I am now at the age of maturity to be his right-hand man with the other executive directors at the club. It has been a growing stage. I am not there to change but to improve the culture.

“I am out there to grow with him and not necessarily to make my own spotlight or saying I want to be the next Chippa Mpengesi. I want to grow and the past few months have been about a growing and learning.

“One thing you must also understand is every club has its own culture. It will be unfair to compare me with the Motaungs because that’s a cultural family. That [Kaizer Chiefs] brand has been built within its culture and I don’t think they will ever try to bring any outsider to grow that particular culture.

Sundowns star Zwane pays glowing tribute to Vilakazi, who has joined TS Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Themba “Mshishi” Zwane sent an emotional tribute to "my brother’" Sibusiso “Villa” Vilakazi, who recently left ...
Sport
1 day ago

“The Sundowns family is a different culture, we have the Free State Stars family [the Mokoenas] who have a different culture and there are a lot of other families in football with their different cultures.

“It is one thing to say I can take my son and put him in there but is he interested, does he want to change the culture or to grow with the culture? If you look at the fella at Sundowns [Thlopie Motsepe], you could see that that is the duplicate of his father.

“You can see with the Motaungs, that is the duplicate of the family and I can even talk about the Mpisane’s with their culture and their lifestyle, and they are trying to maintain that.”

At Durban team Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize’s son, Andile Mpisane, is the chair.

READ MORE

New Chippa coach Daine Klate: ‘I want the players to hate losing’

One of the primary objectives of newly-appointed Chippa United head coach Daine Klate will be to introduce more local talent into the system.
Sport
2 days ago

Tyson and Gavin in hunt for redemption

He is no Martin Luther King. But he too had a dream.
Sport
4 days ago

SuperSport boss Hunt: ‘You won’t find the smell of the dressing room in a computer’

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has mocked widely-used modern football coaching clichés such as “rest defence”, “transitions”, “half-spaces” and ...
Sport
1 week ago

Ex-Orlando Pirates star Daine Klate is Chippa United’s new coach

Chippa United have appointed Gqeberha-born Daine Klate as their new coach for the coming season.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Stats for SA footballers abroad show it was Broos who deserved the apology Sport
  2. PODCAST | ‘I don’t watch the PSL any more,’ says OJ Mabizela Soccer
  3. Snub for Banyana players in final list of Caf Awards nominations Soccer
  4. One step left to glory: Banyana edge Zambia to reach Wafcon final Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane reacts to Caf coach of the year 'snub' Soccer

Latest Videos

How Cape Town is going Eskom-free
Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy