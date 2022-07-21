“The adidas Orlando Pirates away jersey introduces a smart design graphics in white, with accents of grey patterns, black collar and red piping, with the historic ‘skull and crossbones’ logo adorning the back of both jerseys, symbolising the club’s roots.”
Orlando Pirates launch 2022-2023 jersey that costs whopping R1,099
Image: Orlando Pirates FC
Orlando Pirates have launched their slick new jersey for the 2022-23 season, though the price of R1,099 has already set some tongues wagging.
Pirates said the new adidas kit “pays homage to the Soweto giants as they celebrate 85 years this year”.
“The range consists of two new designs: home jersey (charcoal) and an away jersey (grey and white). The home charcoal jersey features silver accents and logos, alongside red trim on the collar and cuffs. A subtle striping pattern covers the front and sleeves.
Pirates added that “the new jersey is made with 100% recycled materials and features the latest in adidas’ temperature regulation innovation, AERO.RDY — KEEP COOL, which is designed to keep players feeling cool, dry, and confident during play by optimising sweat distribution and maximising airflow.”
“Orlando Pirates players will wear the new 2022-2023 jersey for the first time on the opening weekend of the DStv Premiership in August 2022.
“Jerseys will be available for purchase from today [Thursday] online at www.piratesshop.co.za, at the Orlando Pirates shop at Orlando Stadium, on the Orlando Pirates App (orlandopiratesfc.com/app) and at adidas retails stores outlets.”
