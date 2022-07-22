‘I put my head on the block for him’ — Pitso Mosimane praises Katlego Mphela

Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has praised Katlego “Killer” Mphela, recounting how he put his head on the block for the player.
Mphela, who hung up his striker boots several years ago, was remembered on social media this week for his incredible free kick in the third-place play-off against Spain at the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup.
Mosimane was part of the Bafana Bafana coaching staff at the time and, in a video of the moment, can be seen rushing to celebrate with Mphela.
He reflected on the moment and said he took a risk on Mphela, and the player always delivered.
“Ba bolae killer! Guess who was the first one to run to him. One player who I put my head on the block for and he delivered all the time.”
Others reflected on their favourite “Killer” moments, and called for SA to produce more talent like him.
