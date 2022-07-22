PODCAST | Happy Jele confesses he never met new Pirates coach Riveiro

Pirates this week announced they would not be renewing the contract of 16-year servant Jele.

Jele, 35, joined Bucs from amateur team Walter Stars in 2006. He was an integral part of Bucs’ famous back-to-back treble-winning teams of the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, and the side that reached the 2013 Caf Champions League final.

Pirates said Jele was offered an off-field position but the defender said he wanted to continue playing, which the club said was not possible.

“Not yet — I've never met the new coach. When my contract finished that's when we started our talk, me and the chair — It's almost three, four weeks [negotiating], if I'm not mistaken. So I've never met the new coach. I was busy with talks with the chair,” Jele told MSW.

Asked if the coach had seen him on the training ground, Jele said: “Maybe he knows my [video] clips.”

For more episodes, click here.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.