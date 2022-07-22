×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

‘Why did you leave?’: Al Ahly fans call for Pitso Mosimane to return after painful Zamalek loss

22 July 2022 - 07:26
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Fans are calling for former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to return.
Fans are calling for former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to return.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Al Ahly fans have called for the return of former coach Pitso Mosimane after several disastrous results and a loss to bitter rivals Zamalek in the Egypt Cup final on Thursday night.

Zamalek raced into a 2-0 lead within 30 minutes, thanks to goals by Ahmed Sayed Zizo and Imam Ashour. Al Ahly pulled one back in the second half but couldn't find an equaliser  as Zamalek looked to add more to the scoreline.

In the end it was a painful loss for the side who said goodbye to Mosimane last month.

Since his departure, Al Ahly have lost twice and drawn twice in seven games in the Egyptian league, taking 11 points out of a possible 21.

Pitso and Al Ahly both raced up the Twitter trends list after the Zamalek loss, with some laughing at the Egyptian club's misfortune since Mosimane left, and others asking him to return.

Mosimane earlier told an apologetic fan they should not regret his departure from the team.

“My brother, please do not regret my departure. Al Ahly did not fire me or push me to go. I have big respect for president [Mahmoud El-]Khatib and the entire board, including all the supporters of Al Ahly. I will always cherish all our trophy celebrations,” he said.

Mosimane explained his decision to leave the team, saying he needed rest.

“I have memories and archives (banners, chants of me at the stadiums). Unfortunately, I decided to come home. I needed this rest with my family. You now have an experienced European coach everybody should support, and I believe he will leave the jersey at a higher place than he got it,” he said.

Mosimane is currently working on his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools project.

Here's a look into some reactions to Al Ahly's loss:

READ MORE:

Pitso Mosimane open to collab on soccer school project

Former Sundowns, Al Ahly and Bafana coach wants to put something back into SA football.
Sport
1 day ago

Pitso Mosimane reacts to Caf coach of the year 'snub'

"Honestly, I should do better. I can’t expect to be a bronze (Fifa Club World Cup ) and silver (CAF CL) medalist and win."
Sport
22 hours ago

Pitso Mosimane responds to fan's apology for criticising him at Al Ahly

"You now have an experienced European coach everybody should support, and I believe he will leave the jersey at a higher place than he got it,” Pitso ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe

Pitso Mosimane must coach Bafana Bafana and if the SA Football Association (Safa) does not have the money to re-hire Mosimane, who was Bafana’s coach ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | ‘I don’t watch the PSL any more,’ says OJ Mabizela Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane reacts to Caf coach of the year 'snub' Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates launch 2022-2023 jersey that costs whopping R1,099 Soccer
  4. Kaizer Jr, Thlopie, Andile ... now meet Sandiso, 24, a Chippa off the old block Soccer
  5. Stats for SA footballers abroad show it was Broos who deserved the apology Sport

Latest Videos

How Cape Town is going Eskom-free
Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy