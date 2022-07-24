“I’ve only been part of the journey, though I took a leadership role in this interesting journey of this colossal brand of Kaizer Chiefs.”
Motaung, lovingly nicknamed “Chincha Guluva” as a player at in the 1960s for Pirates and 1970s for the overnight success that was star-studded glamour club Chiefs, is remembered among SA football's greats for his playing ability alone.
He said, in those formative years as he starred for the Buccaneers and formed Chiefs at the height of apartheid, he could never have envisioned receiving a doctorate from UCT.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think of something like this. But life being what it is, when I look back and reflect on where I come from I realise that not only was it because it was a calling that came upon me to take this route, but it taught me lessons in life. That life is a journey and like any other journey it has its own ups and downs.
“It just proved one thing — life can be challenging but life can also become fruitful depending on the determination one puts into whatever they do.”
It was an exciting weekend for Chiefs, as their reserve team won the knockout DStv Diski Shield with a 2-0 win against Stellenbosch FC in the final at Mpumalanga Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Dr Kaizer Motaung: ‘Never in my wildest dreams did I think this could happen’
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC/Twitter
Kaizer Chiefs owner Dr Kaizer Motaung said “never in his wildest dreams” growing up in Soweto and in his formative years as a footballer could he imagine he would receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Cape Town (UCT).
Motaung, who founded the institution that is the country’s most-supported sports team, financial behemoth Chiefs, as a breakaway from his previous team Orlando Pirates in 1970, received the doctorate in a ceremony at UCT on Friday.
“It’s a truly memorable day for me because it’s one of those rare occasions and moments in my life I will always treasure,” he said.
“It was a great day, not really because of me but because of what the journey entails in terms of my Kaizer Chiefs career, because everything for me has been through and through a Kaizer Chiefs contribution.
“It was a great day for SA football, but in particular Chiefs. And of course my family because what happened today is a recognition by a lot of other people of the part I’ve played in this journey.
“I’ve only been part of the journey, though I took a leadership role in this interesting journey of this colossal brand of Kaizer Chiefs.”
Motaung, lovingly nicknamed “Chincha Guluva” as a player at in the 1960s for Pirates and 1970s for the overnight success that was star-studded glamour club Chiefs, is remembered among SA football's greats for his playing ability alone.
He said, in those formative years as he starred for the Buccaneers and formed Chiefs at the height of apartheid, he could never have envisioned receiving a doctorate from UCT.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think of something like this. But life being what it is, when I look back and reflect on where I come from I realise that not only was it because it was a calling that came upon me to take this route, but it taught me lessons in life. That life is a journey and like any other journey it has its own ups and downs.
“It just proved one thing — life can be challenging but life can also become fruitful depending on the determination one puts into whatever they do.”
It was an exciting weekend for Chiefs, as their reserve team won the knockout DStv Diski Shield with a 2-0 win against Stellenbosch FC in the final at Mpumalanga Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
WATCH | Honorary doctorate conferred on Kaizer Motaung by UCT
Amakhosi’s Kaizer Motaung receives honorary doctorate from UCT
Chiefs crowned DStv Diski Shield champions
It's my honour to salute King Kaizer Senior, a stellar graduate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos