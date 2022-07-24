×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Dr Kaizer Motaung: ‘Never in my wildest dreams did I think this could happen’

24 July 2022 - 15:15 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs owner and chair Kaizer Motaung after receiving his honorary doctorate at the University of Cape Town on Friday.
Kaizer Chiefs owner and chair Kaizer Motaung after receiving his honorary doctorate at the University of Cape Town on Friday.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs owner Dr Kaizer Motaung said “never in his wildest dreams” growing up in Soweto and in his formative years as a footballer could he imagine he would receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Motaung, who founded the institution that is the country’s most-supported sports team, financial behemoth Chiefs, as a breakaway from his previous team Orlando Pirates in 1970, received the doctorate in a ceremony at UCT on Friday.

“It’s a truly memorable day for me because it’s one of those rare occasions and moments in my life I will always treasure,” he said.

“It was a great day, not really because of me but because of what the journey entails in terms of my Kaizer Chiefs career, because everything for me has been through and through a Kaizer Chiefs contribution.

“It was a great day for SA football, but in particular Chiefs. And of course my family because what happened today is a recognition by a lot of other people of the part I’ve played in this journey.

“I’ve only been part of the journey, though I took a leadership role in this interesting journey of this colossal brand of Kaizer Chiefs.”

Motaung, lovingly nicknamed “Chincha Guluva” as a player at in the 1960s for Pirates and 1970s for the overnight success that was star-studded glamour club Chiefs, is remembered among SA football's greats for his playing ability alone.

He said, in those formative years as he starred for the Buccaneers and formed Chiefs at the height of apartheid, he could never have envisioned receiving a doctorate from UCT.  

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think of something like this. But life being what it is, when I look back and reflect on where I come from I realise that not only was it because it was a calling that came upon me to take this route, but it taught me lessons in life. That life is a journey and like any other journey it has its own ups and downs.

“It just proved one thing — life can be challenging but life can also become fruitful depending on the determination one puts into whatever they do.”

It was an exciting weekend for Chiefs, as their reserve team won the knockout DStv Diski Shield with a 2-0 win against Stellenbosch FC in the final at Mpumalanga Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

WATCH | Honorary doctorate conferred on Kaizer Motaung by UCT

Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung senior has had an honorary doctorate conferred on him by the University of Cape Town (UCT) during a graduation ...
Sport
2 days ago

Amakhosi’s Kaizer Motaung receives honorary doctorate from UCT

Kaizer Chiefs founder and chair Kaizer Motaung was on Friday conferred an honorary doctorate by the University of Cape Town (UCT).
News
2 days ago

Chiefs crowned DStv Diski Shield champions

Kaizer Chiefs reserve team have been crowned DStv Diski Shield champions after their 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Mpumalanga Stadium in Durban ...
Sport
2 days ago

It's my honour to salute King Kaizer Senior, a stellar graduate

It is his wisdom to not pass himself off as the jack of all trades that sets him apart. Allowing space for those who know more than him to operate in ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Why did you leave?’: Al Ahly fans call for Pitso Mosimane to return after ... Soccer
  2. Motsepe refutes claims that CAF favours Morocco and he is controlled by ... Soccer
  3. ‘I put my head on the block for him’ — Pitso Mosimane praises Katlego Mphela Soccer
  4. ‘My prayer is that Irvin Khoza can live forever,’ says Chippa boss Mpengesi Soccer
  5. Dan Malesela joins Royal AM as Khabo Zondo is demoted from head to co-coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines