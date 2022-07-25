While Mkhize said the technical team in charge of Celtic will remain at Royal Ladies, she has indicated there are likely to be changes in the near future as she wants the team led by a woman coach.
Andile Mpisane’s wife Tamia named deputy chair of Royal AM Ladies
Image: Instagram/ Tamia Mpisane
Tamia Mpisane, wife of Royal AM chair Andile Mpisane, has been appointed deputy chair of the club’s women's football team, Royal AM Ladies.
Royal boss and Durban-based businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize announced she bought Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies, who campaigned in the SA Footaball Association-run Hollywoodbets Super League, and renamed them Royal AM Ladies on Friday.
The women's club will play their home games at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, Durban.
MaMkhize buys Celtic Ladies, renames it Royal AM Ladies
Mkhize revealed daughter-in-law Tamia will play a significant role in ensuring the women’s teamthrives.
“Tamia Mpisane is going to be deputy chair of the women’s team,” Mkhize said.
“As I’m creating the legacy for my kids, we are all in this thing and I want to categorically say this is not just for us, but it’s for the whole country that believes in the game of football.”
Andile, 21, is the youngest chair in the Premier Soccer League.
Tamia is from a football family as she is the niece of Richards Bay FC owner Sfiso Biyela, but it’s not clear if she was ever involved in the running of the Natal Rich Boyz.
Dan Malesela joins Royal AM as Khabo Zondo is demoted from head to co-coach
