Soccer

Andile Mpisane’s wife Tamia named deputy chair of Royal AM Ladies

25 July 2022 - 11:35 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Tamia Mpisane and her husband Andile Mpisane. Tamia has been named the new deputy chairperson of Royal AM Ladies.
Image: Instagram/ Tamia Mpisane
Image: Instagram/ Tamia Mpisane

Tamia Mpisane, wife of Royal AM chair Andile Mpisane, has been appointed deputy chair of the club’s women's football team, Royal AM Ladies.

Royal boss and Durban-based businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize announced she bought Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies, who campaigned in the SA Footaball Association-run Hollywoodbets Super League, and renamed them Royal AM Ladies on Friday.

The women's club will play their home games at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, Durban.

Mkhize revealed daughter-in-law Tamia will play a significant role in ensuring the women’s teamthrives.

“Tamia Mpisane is going to be deputy chair of the women’s team,” Mkhize said.

“As I’m creating the legacy for my kids, we are all in this thing and I want to categorically say this is not just for us, but it’s for the whole country that believes in the game of football.”

Andile, 21, is the youngest chair in the Premier Soccer League.

Tamia is from a football family as she is the niece of Richards Bay FC owner Sfiso Biyela, but it’s not clear if she was ever involved in the running of the Natal Rich Boyz.

While Mkhize said the technical team in charge of Celtic will remain at Royal Ladies, she has indicated there are likely to be changes in the near future as she wants the team led by a woman coach.

“I’m not going to change a lot in the technical team for now, but I would love to see a woman coach.

“That’s what Tamia and myself are aspiring towards, to see if we can identify a woman coach. As Royal AM we are really excited. We want to grow bigger.”

Thato Haraba is current head coach of the women’s team.

Mkhize bought the DStv Premiership status of Bloemfontein Celtic at the start of the 2021-22 season, renamed it Royal AM and relocated the club to Durban. Royal finished third in their first Premiership season.

Celtic's women's team had continued to compete in the Safa's national Hollywoodbets women's league, but have also been included in the Royal franchise.

