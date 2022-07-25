Speaking during the provincial elective conference on Sunday, Duma gave a shoutout to the women’s national football team for securing their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) trophy.
‘Hardly two minutes at the helm and he’s lying already’: Sboniso Duma shaded over Banyana moemish
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
While many have welcomed the election of new ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sboniso Duma, social media users have trolled him for his Banyana Banyana gaffe.
Speaking during the provincial elective conference on Sunday, Duma gave a shoutout to the women’s national football team for securing their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) trophy.
In his excitement, he said Banyana Banyana won by 3-0 instead of 2-1.
The moemish drew mixed reactions online as some social media users joked Duma was “already lying” less than 24 hours after being elected.
Others believed excitement got the best of him, saying people should be patient with the leader.
Duma was appointed ANC provincial chairperson ahead of KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala.
Duma’s slate, who were part of the so-called Taliban faction, made a clean sweep.
Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu was chosen as Duma’s deputy.
The province also has a new provincial secretary after Mdumiseni Ntuli lost to Bheki Mtolo. Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka retained his position as deputy provincial secretary. Former Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba was elected treasurer.
