“The Caf Champions League star on the front of the shirt represents the 2016 CCL win, while the green and white design of the home shirt sleeve is inspired by the team’s Chloorkop training ground, the roots of Sundowns’ continued success with the team celebrating its fifth consecutive PSL win and a record 12th title.”
Brett Bellinger, Puma SA marketing director, said: “The new Sundowns jersey honours the legacy of a club that is never content with past glories. The design of the We Rise Again jersey is a tribute to the club’s bold commitment to go out and conquer once more.”
Sundowns brand ambassador Teko Modise said: “The design is a bold declaration of Mamelodi Sundowns’ intention to conquer in all battles they face this season.”
Sundowns said the “replica version is made with recycled polyester, while the player’s jersey features the ultraweave performance fabric”.
“The 2022-23 Mamelodi Sundowns replica home and away kit are available from August 5 2022 at Puma stores, Puma.com, Studio 88, Totalsports, The Cross Trainer, Sportmans Warehouse, JB Sports and select retailers.
“Mamelodi Sundowns replica jerseys will be available in men’s home and away (R1,199 each), ladies home and away (R1,099 each) and children’s home and away (R999 each).”
Mamelodi Sundowns launch 2022-23 jersey costing a cool R1,199
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns have launched their jersey for the 2022-2023 season, and if Orlando Pirates fans baulked at the R1,099 cost of their new shirt announced last week, Brazilians fans will have to fork out R100 more, or a cool R1,199 for the men’s version.
The women’s replica jersey costs R1,099. The jersey campaign is titled “We Rise Again”, aimed at sending a message that five-time DStv Premiership champions Downs are back on the warpath in the coming season.
Downs said: “Global sports company Puma and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns today launched the 2022-23 home kit, inspired by a bold message directed at their fiercest opponents: We Rise Again.
“The kit features a debossed African print of calabashes, antelope, drums, pyramids and warriors. This is reinforced by a map of Africa sitting beside MSFC printed on the back of the neckline.
“The design honours the Mamelodi Sundowns team and their conquests within SA and across the continent. In African storytelling style the shirt tells of previous Sundowns teams who did battle against their rivals across the continent, and are part of a family of brave warriors dating back through history.
“The warriors’ hunger for victory is never dimmed and the warning to opponents is clear: ‘Only the sky is our limit and Masandawana will rise again’.
More than a shirt! 🙌 Introducing our 2022/23 home and away jerseys. Available in store and on Puma.com from August 5.👆 #Sundowns #WeRiseAgain
