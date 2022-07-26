×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

IN PICS | ‘Bunch of winners’ Banyana receive warm welcome home

26 July 2022 - 16:01 By TIMESLIVE
Banyana Banyana defender Janine van Wyk poses with head coach Desiree Ellis at OR Tambo International Airport on July 26 2022 after the team was crowned champions at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Banyana Banyana defender Janine van Wyk poses with head coach Desiree Ellis at OR Tambo International Airport on July 26 2022 after the team was crowned champions at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Banyana Banyana received a warm welcome when the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions touched down at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

This follows their first Wafcon 2-1 victory against hosts Morocco in Rabat on Saturday night.

TimesLIVE and Sunday Times photographer Alaister Russell were there to capture the electrifying moments.

Banyana Banyana defender Janine van Wyk greets supporters at OR Tambo International Airport.
Banyana Banyana defender Janine van Wyk greets supporters at OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The SA national women's football team celebrate on stage after arriving home on July 26 2022.
The SA national women's football team celebrate on stage after arriving home on July 26 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The Banyana team was crowned champions at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after beating the hosts 2-1.
The Banyana team was crowned champions at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after beating the hosts 2-1.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The bus escorted by motorcyclists with Banyana Banyana onboard at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on July 26 2022.
The bus escorted by motorcyclists with Banyana Banyana onboard at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on July 26 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Fans celebrate while they wait for the arrival of the national women's football team at OR Tambo International Airport.
Fans celebrate while they wait for the arrival of the national women's football team at OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Police hold back crowds as the women's soccer team champions return to SA.
Police hold back crowds as the women's soccer team champions return to SA.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The atmosphere was jubilant as fans waited for the champions' flight to land.
The atmosphere was jubilant as fans waited for the champions' flight to land.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Fans held banners, posters and SA flags while they waited to greet the victorious team.
Fans held banners, posters and SA flags while they waited to greet the victorious team.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Banyana Banyana make spectacular entrance at OR Tambo

The team returned home on Tuesday after winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.
Sport
1 day ago

LISTEN | Mthethwa promises Banyana equal pay after Wafcon win

Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa has promised equal pay for all women’s sports teams in SA, including Banyana Banyana.
News
1 day ago

African champs Banyana Banyana arrive from Morocco

Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions Banyana Banyana return home from Morocco this morning.
Sport
1 day ago

‘We need to do more to celebrate you’ — SA celebs praise Banyana Banyana

"Your love and dedication to the game of football is exactly why we need to do more to celebrate you because you are the future," said MaMkhize as ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Hardly two minutes at the helm and he’s lying already’: Sboniso Duma shaded ... Soccer
  2. Sports minister Mthethwa promises Banyana R5.8m Soccer
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Banyana were great, but they were trumped by Wayde and Akani Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs launch 2022-23 jersey that aims to embody ‘fresh revival’ Soccer
  5. WATCH | Banyana Banyana make spectacular entrance at OR Tambo Soccer

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...