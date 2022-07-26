×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PODCAST | Thembi Kgatlana says Banyana knew what was at stake

26 July 2022 - 15:51 By Sports staff
Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana with her Woman of the Match award after the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations match against Botswana at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco on July 10 2022.
Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana with her Woman of the Match award after the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations match against Botswana at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco on July 10 2022.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Thembi Kgatlana told Robert Marawa's Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) the team knew what was at stake as they carried the hopes of the nation winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Banyana beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in front of a packed Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Saturday night.

Star attacker Kgatlana returned from the Wafcon with an Achilles rupture that will keep her out of the game for six months. The injury was sustained in SA's final Group C game, the 1-0 win against Botswana.

“We had a mental coach in the team and we knew what was at stake,” Kgatlana told MSW.

“It's still sinking in. It's a good reality for SA women's footballers and the people who have been there before us, the people who started the team, the supporters, the whole country.

“I think we needed to win Afcon, we needed to lift our spirits as South Africans. Winning and being crowned champions of Africa couldn't have come at a better time.”

For more episodes, click here.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

African champs Banyana Banyana arrive from Morocco

Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions Banyana Banyana return home from Morocco this morning.
Sport
6 hours ago

Sports minister Mthethwa promises Banyana R5.8m

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa promised Banyana Banyana R5.8m on their arrival back at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday from winning the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

WATCH | OR Tambo already heaving in anticipation of Banyana’s arrival

OR Tambo International Airport was on Tuesday morning heaving with noisy, excited supporters eager to greet victorious Banyana Banyana on their ...
Sport
6 hours ago

WATCH | Banyana Banyana make spectacular entrance at OR Tambo

The team returned home on Tuesday after winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Hardly two minutes at the helm and he’s lying already’: Sboniso Duma shaded ... Soccer
  2. ‘Why did you leave?’: Al Ahly fans call for Pitso Mosimane to return after ... Soccer
  3. Motsepe refutes claims that CAF favours Morocco and he is controlled by ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Victorious Banyana dance, Thembi Kgatlana jumps for joy in cast Soccer
  5. Queens of Africa: Banyana stun Morocco to lift first Wafcon trophy Soccer

Latest Videos

Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...
Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'