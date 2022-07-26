Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa promised Banyana Banyana R5.8m on their arrival back at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday from winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.
Mthethwa was speaking at the function at OR Tambo welcoming the SA women's national team back after their heroic 2-1 Wafcon final win against hosts Morocco in Rabat on Saturday night.
Crowds turned out to welcome Banyana at a function attended by various dignitaries.
Sports minister Mthethwa promises Banyana R5.8m
Image: Alaister Russell
Banyana Banyana make a spectacular return from winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco
