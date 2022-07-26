×

Soccer

Sports minister Mthethwa promises Banyana R5.8m

26 July 2022 - 12:47 By Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana on stage on the function at OR Tambo international airport in Kempton Park July 26 2022 on their arrival from winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Image: Alaister Russell

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa promised Banyana Banyana R5.8m on their arrival back at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday from winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco. 

Mthethwa was speaking at the function at OR Tambo welcoming the SA women's national team back after their heroic 2-1 Wafcon final win against hosts Morocco in Rabat on Saturday night.

Crowds turned out to welcome Banyana at a function attended by various dignitaries.

Banyana Banyana make a spectacular return from winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco

