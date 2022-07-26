×

Soccer

WATCH | Banyana Banyana make spectacular entrance at OR Tambo

26 July 2022 - 13:08 By Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana defender Janine van Wyk greets supporters on arrival at a function welcoming the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions at OR Tambo international airport in Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni on July 26 2022
Image: Alaister Russell

Banyana Banyana made a spectacular entrance at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.

SA beat the hosts 2-1 in the final in Rabat on Saturday night.

Banyana Banyana return home after winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.

The squad circumvented the normal airport arrivals area and were bussed to a function in an open area at the airport.

