Banyana Banyana made a spectacular entrance at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.
SA beat the hosts 2-1 in the final in Rabat on Saturday night.
Banyana Banyana return home after winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.
The squad circumvented the normal airport arrivals area and were bussed to a function in an open area at the airport.
The crowd was warming up in full song before @Banyana_Banyana's arrival pic.twitter.com/TwQQilVPGg— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) July 26, 2022
The crowd was warming up in full song before @Banyana_Banyana's arrival pic.twitter.com/TwQQilVPGg
African champions @Banyana_Banyana are feted at OR Tambo International Airport on their return from Morocco pic.twitter.com/aOP8xE6KDC— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) July 26, 2022
African champions @Banyana_Banyana are feted at OR Tambo International Airport on their return from Morocco pic.twitter.com/aOP8xE6KDC
The anthem by the SAPS brass band as Wafcon champions @Banyana_Banyana are feted at OR Tambo International Airport pic.twitter.com/itiGtdHFHK— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) July 26, 2022
The anthem by the SAPS brass band as Wafcon champions @Banyana_Banyana are feted at OR Tambo International Airport pic.twitter.com/itiGtdHFHK
WATCH | Banyana Banyana make spectacular entrance at OR Tambo
Image: Alaister Russell
