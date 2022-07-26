×

Soccer

WATCH | OR Tambo already heaving in anticipation of Banyana’s arrival

26 July 2022 - 10:35 By Marc Strydom
Fans await Banyana Banyana's arrival back from winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Image: Marc Strydom

OR Tambo International Airport was on Tuesday morning heaving with noisy, excited supporters eager to greet victorious Banyana Banyana on their arrival back from winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Banyana were flying in at 10am and due to come through and attend an event outside the stadium later.

SA beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in the Wafcon final on Saturday night, becoming the first team to win all six games in the competition. It was their first Nations Cup win having been runners-up five times.

