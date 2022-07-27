Former footballer and 1996 Afcon winner Mark Williams says Banyana Banyana players deserve more money following their victory at the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.
On Tuesday, the women's national team arrived to a packed OR Tambo International Airport as fans showed their love for Banyana Banyana.
In the crowd was Williams, who said the Wafcon victory brought back memories of the 1996 Afcon final for Bafana Bafana against Tunisia.
Speaking to 702, he said the women's team deserved more money than just once-off bonuses.
Banyana’s players were rewarded a cheque for R5.8m on top of the R9.2m already promised to them by the SA Football Association (Safa), making the total amount given to the players about R15m.
Williams said Banyana Banyana's arrival back in SA should have been made a public holiday, given this was their first time going all the way in the Wafcon.
“As a footballer player, you've got to have that hunger and sometimes when you make a lot of money that hunger disappears, and that's what we are seeing with Bafana Bafana.
“Women don't get the same pay as men but Banyana Banyana deserve everything, including the bonuses. They must get more money to make a living. I think that's important,” said Williams.
‘Banyana Banyana must get more money to make a living’, says veteran footballer Mark Williams
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Sports minister Mthethwa promises Banyana R5.8m
He said women’s football in the country was growing and corporate companies should sponsor them more.
Media personality Anele Mdoda also called on corporate companies and motoring companies to sponsor Banyana Banyana.
“Give those ladies their flowers. They didn’t get tired. Salute Desiree and the queens,” she said.
“Corporates also have to come through with something for Banyana Banyana. BMW, Mercedes, Audi, where are the car sponsorships? Pick n Pay, Woolies? Momentum? First for Woman? Discovery? Magazines? Here are your cover stars so we send them to the World Cup full,” said Mdoda.
On social media, scores sang the same tune that Banyana Banyana deserve more sponsors.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
