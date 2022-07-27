Kaizer Chiefs have launched their 2022-23 jersey, which, with the themes Unity in Action and a Fresh Revival, the club says embodies the family nature of the team and fresh start they are aiming for in the coming season.
Chiefs said of their stylish new Nike home jersey: “It is the unifying force that keeps the Amakhosi family together.
Kaizer Chiefs launch 2022-23 jersey that aims to embody ‘fresh revival’
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC
Kaizer Chiefs have launched their 2022-23 jersey, which, with the themes Unity in Action and a Fresh Revival, the club says embodies the family nature of the team and fresh start they are aiming for in the coming season.
Chiefs said of their stylish new Nike home jersey: “It is the unifying force that keeps the Amakhosi family together.
“The gold and black represents the soul of Kaizer Chiefs. This home jersey features a pattern on a high vibration frequency that measures energy, connectivity and balance.”
On the simple design of the white away jersey Chiefs said: “It’s fresh with a minimalist design with modern style that will give our soldiers on the field renewed energy. In this iconic white jersey, the tone for a revival of success is set.”
Chiefs did not immediately make the price of the replica jersey available.
READ MORE
Dr Kaizer Motaung: ‘Never in my wildest dreams did I think this could happen’
Swallows FC get two players from Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns launch 2022-23 jersey costing a cool R1,199
Orlando Pirates launch 2022-2023 jersey that costs whopping R1,099
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos