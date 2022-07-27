×

Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs launch 2022-23 jersey that aims to embody ‘fresh revival’

27 July 2022 - 12:59 By Marc Strydom
A promotional picture released by the club of players and models in the new 2022-23 Kaizer Chiefs jersey.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Kaizer Chiefs have launched their 2022-23 jersey, which, with the themes Unity in Action and a Fresh Revival, the club says embodies the family nature of the team and fresh start they are aiming for in the coming season.

Chiefs said of their stylish new Nike home jersey: “It is the unifying force that keeps the Amakhosi family together.

“The gold and black represents the soul of Kaizer Chiefs. This home jersey features a pattern on a high vibration frequency that measures energy, connectivity and balance.”

On the simple design of the white away jersey Chiefs said: “It’s fresh with a minimalist design with modern style that will give our soldiers on the field renewed energy. In this iconic white jersey, the tone for a revival of success is set.”

Chiefs did not immediately make the price of the replica jersey available. 

