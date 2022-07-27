×

Soccer

PODCAST | Banyana coaches’ bonuses still being negotiated with Safa, says Jordaan

27 July 2022 - 15:25 By Sports staff
Coach Desiree Ellis and Safa president Danny Jordaan celebrate Banyana Banyana's victory against Morocco in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final in Rabat on July 24 2022.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has told Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) that Desiree Ellis and her technical team's bonuses for winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) are being negotiated.

The 23 Banyana Banyana players who were in Morocco were promised a win bonus of R400,000 each, or R9.2m in total, from Safa before the Wafcon, where they clinched the title with their 2-1 final victory against the hosts in Rabat on Saturday.

Jordaan said the technical team will only start negotiating their win bonuses now they have returned to SA.

“Over the next few days we will have to sit down because remember, there's not just the players, there is the technical staff,” he said.

“And I had a meeting with them [the coaching staff] in Rabat on the very question to say, 'We can't forget you. We can't have only players on the field [getting win bonuses].'"

“So unfortunately those are issues we have to sit down and discuss with them. We only won on Saturday and only arrived back today [Tuesday], so obviously we did not discuss that [yet].”  

Banyana's Wafcon victory has raised the question of equal pay for the women's national team, who have far outperformed Bafana Bafana on the international stage in the past decade.

Jordaan said the main reason for the huge pay discrepancy between men and women footballers in the country is the gap in broadcast revenue.

“If you get broadcast revenue for women's football the question of pay parity is over. Because you find that the men are paid R2.8bn [in broadcast and sponsorship] and for broadcast R1.4bn, but for Banyana, nothing, not a cent,” he said.

The Safa president was referring to broadcast revenue generated by the men's Premier Soccer League (PSL) compared with that brought in by the women's Hollywoodbets Super League.

For more episodes, click here.

