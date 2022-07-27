×

Soccer

SuperSport United sign two Mamelodi Sundowns stars

27 July 2022 - 12:38 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Grant Margeman has joined SuperSport United from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: SUPPLIED

The player exchange between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns continues as the former landed Grant Margeman and Thabang Sibanyoni on loan deals from the DStv Premiership defending champions on Wednesday.

Central midfielder Margeman will spend two seasons with SuperSport while Sibanyoni is signed on a one-year loan deal with the Gavin Hunt-coached side.

This makes for three players sent on loan to SuperSport from the Brazilians. Goalkeeper Ricardo Goss joined Matsatsantsa on two-year loan deal a few days ago as part of the deal that saw Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams join Sundowns. Sipho Mbule was also signed by Downs from SuperSport in the 2022-23 preseason.

Thabang Sibanyoni has joined SuperSport United from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: SUPPLIED

Masandawana also secured the services of Teboho Mokoena and Grant Kekana from Matsatsantsa in the past year.

Margeman, who joined Downs from Ajax Cape Town at the start of 2020-21 season, spent last season on loan at Swallows FC. Striker Sibanyoni was turned out for University of Pretoria FC in the First Division, now the Motsepe Foundation Championship, last season.

SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews said they are excited to welcome the two loan players.

“Grant is an exciting young talent we are looking forward to working with this season and hopefully in the future,” Matthews said.

“Thabang is the classic sort of No 9 Gavin likes and he feels he will fit into our style very nicely. We welcome them both to the club.”

Margeman believes the move can be beneficial to his career.

“It’s a great privilege to join a team like SuperSport United and I feel honoured to be part of this club. I feel  it’s a step in the right direction in my career right now and I want to do my best,” the midfielder said.

“Last season I felt I had a decent season with Swallows, but I am going to work on improving the stats side, which includes scoring goals and more assists and helping the club win games.”

Sibanyoni is also optimistic about his move.

“I have always wanted to prove I can score goals in the Premier Soccer League, that’s why I am so excited to join SuperSport. My ambitions are to score more goals and hopefully be in the top 10 goal-scoring-list this season.”

