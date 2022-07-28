After missing Wafcon, devastated Banyana star Salgado eyes World Cup

“I was very hurt and disappointed, but this is football and these things happen. I just have to carry on from here, work hard and get back on the field.

“I had a lot of my teammates backing me up and supporting me, and I will be back much stronger. I missed out a lot and really missed being part of the squad, especially at such a big and important tournament.

“I got injured two days before the Wafcon camp. The doctor told me I would be out for two months and I wouldn’t be able to go with the team to Morocco. It was the most devastating news ever.

“It was very hard to accept what the doctor was telling me, but like I said I am in a good space and I am recovering well.”

Salgado also said she is now eyeing the 2023 Fifa World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. Banyana automatically qualified for the World Cup in July and August by reaching the Wafcon semifinals.

“The World Cup next year will be a good consolation for me, and I am happy that the girls managed to qualify. It gives me an opportunity for something that I can work hard for and to be part of it again.”