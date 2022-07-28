‘Chiefs and Pirates are not our competition’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi does not see Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as direct challengers to Masandawana for the 2022-23 DStv Premiership.

Trophy machines Sundowns have dominated SA domestic football for the better part of the last decade while Pirates and Chiefs have blown hot and cold.

As Sundowns clinched their fifth successive Premiership title in 2021-22 and wrapped up a treble with the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup trophies, Pirates and Chiefs failed to make the top three in the league or win a trophy.

Amakhosi finished fifth in the Premiership and the Buccaneers ended sixth.