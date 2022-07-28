×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs never made offer for Letsoalo: MaMkhize

28 July 2022 - 09:59 By Marc Strydom
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize.
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize says Kaizer Chiefs never made an offer to buy striker Victor Letsoalo.

Letsoalo, the second-top scorer in the DStv Premiership in 2021-22 with 15 goals to Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile’s 23, signed for Sekhukhune United from Royal this month.

Mkhize told Robert Marawa’s Marawa Sports Worldwide the media hyped news that Letsoalo was wanted by Chiefs.

“There nothing that was given to us by Kaizer Chiefs,” she said. “Remember this is the mind. Chiefs is one of the biggest teams and if a player hears he's wanted by Chiefs obviously he's going to be affected psychologically.”

She said Letsoalo confronted her on why AM would not let him go to Chiefs. “I said, 'My boy, I have nothing from Chiefs'.”

In a wide-ranging interview Mkhize spoke of the flamboyance she and Royal have brought to the DStv Premiership, why AM allowed coach John Maduka to leave after finishing third in their maiden top-flight season and the court cases and disciplinary issues the club has faced.

Royal bought the franchise of Bloemfontein Celtic at the start of the 2021-22 season after a failed and controversial, prolonged court battle to be promoted.

She said that after returning from a trip abroad to find Maduka had left the club, she spoke to the coach.

“I sent him a message and said, 'You know how much I've loved you, and you know how much you've hurt me [with] your decision to just leave the club without even giving me an opportunity to talk, and tell me exactly what happened. It hurts me. But let's put it behind us, let us move forward'.”

She said she did not know if Maduka was pushed to leave by other officials at Royal.

Maduka has joined Maritzburg United.

For more episodes, click here.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘Kaizer Chiefs will launch a women’s team this season’: Kemiso Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs’ long-awaited women’s team will be launched this season, says the club’s head of digital Kemiso Motaung said.
Sport
8 hours ago

Maela on Pirates teammate Mako’s horror clash: ‘Thank God his life was spared’

Innocent Maela is preparing for a tough battle for the left-back position at Orlando Pirates now that Paseka Mako is back to full fitness.
Sport
1 day ago

Dr Kaizer Motaung: ‘Never in my wildest dreams did I think this could happen’

Kaizer Chiefs owner Dr Kaizer Motaung said “never in his wildest dreams” growing up in Soweto and in his formative years as a footballer could he ...
Sport
4 days ago

It's my honour to salute King Kaizer Senior, a stellar graduate

It is his wisdom to not pass himself off as the jack of all trades that sets him apart. Allowing space for those who know more than him to operate in ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Hardly two minutes at the helm and he’s lying already’: Sboniso Duma shaded ... Soccer
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Banyana were great, but they were trumped by Wayde and Akani Sport
  3. Sports minister Mthethwa promises Banyana R5.8m Soccer
  4. ‘Kaizer Chiefs will launch a women’s team this season’: Kemiso Motaung Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs launch 2022-23 jersey that aims to embody ‘fresh revival’ Soccer

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...