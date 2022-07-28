×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Rossouw smashes 96 to steer SA to victory in second T20 against England

28 July 2022 - 23:26 By Reuters
Rilee Rossouw of SA in full flow during the second T20 against England in Cardiff, Wales on July 28 2022.
Rilee Rossouw of SA in full flow during the second T20 against England in Cardiff, Wales on July 28 2022.
Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Rilee Rossouw smashed a brilliant unbeaten 96 as SA defeated England by 58 runs in the second T20 at Sophia Gardens Cardiff on Thursday, levelling the three-match series.

The Proteas were sent into bat and posted a formidable 207 for three in their 20 overs, before restricting the home side to 149 all out in 16.4 overs of a reply in which England struggled from the start.

Captain Jos Buttler raced to 29 from 14 balls but was the first of three wickets for all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (3-39) before the visitors’ spinners put a further brake on the scoring when Tabraiz Shamsi (3-27) and Keshav Maharaj (1-37) removed the remainder of the England top order.

Jonny Bairstow was the highest scorer with 30 from 21 balls but when he was superbly caught by Lungi Ngidi off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada, the game was up.

SA’s batting effort was anchored by an excellent unbeaten 96 from 55 balls from Rossouw, who returned to international cricket after an absence of six years in the first game of the series on Wednesday. He put on 73 with opener Reeza Hendricks (53 from 32 balls) and 64 unbeaten for the fourth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (15 from 12 balls) to see the visitors past 200.

Rossouw scored all around the wicket but was particularly brutal hitting to the shorter straight boundaries and at the age of 32 looks to have given himself a second chance at an international career with the T20 World Cup in Australia starting in October.

The deciding third game of the series is on Sunday in Southampton.

READ MORE

‘Stubbs has raised his hand for Proteas place at T20 World Cup’: Ngidi

Proteas bowler Lungi Ngidi says the team was not surprised by Tristan Stubbs' heroics in Tuesday's big T20 defeat against England and believes the ...
Sport
13 hours ago

England thump Proteas despite Ngidi and Stubbs’ brave performances

The Proteas’ shambolic fielding and poor bowling eclipsed brave performances from Lungi Ngidi and Tristan Stubbs as SA suffered a disappointing ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rilee Rossouw can add dimension to Proteas' batting line-up, says David Miller

The stand-in captain has placed store in the experienced batsman as SA prepare to take on England in the first T20 international on Wednesday.
Sport
2 days ago

Playing all three formats will be tough, says Proteas batter De Kock

SA's Quinton de Kock says it will become difficult for players to participate in all three formats of cricket if more games continue to be added to ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Hardly two minutes at the helm and he’s lying already’: Sboniso Duma shaded ... Soccer
  2. ‘Kaizer Chiefs will launch a women’s team this season’: Kemiso Motaung Soccer
  3. ‘Chiefs and Pirates are not our competition’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Banyana were great, but they were trumped by Wayde and Akani Sport
  5. PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs never made offer for Letsoalo: MaMkhize Soccer

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...