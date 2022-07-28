×

Soccer

‘We are avoiding the quick fix’: Zwane on Kaizer Chiefs’ lack of strikers

28 July 2022 - 16:16 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says the club is on the lookout for quality strikers.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says they are avoiding quick fixes and signing for the sake of signing to resolve the lack of strikers in his squad.

The departure of Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurković and Bernard Parker, as part of Amakhosi’s preseason clearout of ageing big-name stars, has left new coach Zwane’s squad looking thin upfront.

Chiefs have made many promising signings before the August 5 kickoff of the 2022-2023 DStv Premiership, but not out-and-out strikers.

Zwane was asked in an interview with Radio 2000’s Game Time where the goals will come from as the young duo of the head coach and assistant Dillon Sheppard aim to reverse seven unprecedented seasons without silverware at Amakhosi.

“That’s one department where we definitely want to add someone who can give us that different dimension,” he said.

“But at the same time we are avoiding a situation where we will just bring players because they are available. We are avoiding the quick fix. We want to bring people who we know very well will come and add value.”

Zwane said Chiefs are on the lookout for front men.

“We are hunting. And, unfortunately, others are making life difficult to bring those players on board.

“It’s difficult to bring those who we think are good enough here. But we will keep trying and we will get one who we think can come and add value.

“Because that’s key — we need to bring players who can come in and fit into our system of play. Not because we are stranded now and [we sign] out of desperation, where we’ll have a situation where we have a player who comes and sits on the bench.”

Chiefs open their Premiership season against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday, August 6.

